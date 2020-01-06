Bonino had two assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The center assisted on goals by Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi in the third period to help the Predators retie the game at 4. Bonino entered the contest on a seven-game drought, but he put that dry spell to rest. He's had a solid season with 24 points and a plus-14 rating in 41 games. Fantasy owners should still be cautious with putting the 31-year-old in their lineups given his recent struggles.