Predators' Nick Bonino: Breaks out of slump
Bonino found the scoresheet twice Thursday, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Bonino had gone six games without a point, but the Predators' forward found himself two points in Thursday's come-from-behind win. He's up to 33 points in 80 games and is tied for the team lead with a plus-26 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...