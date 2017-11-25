Bonino has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in six games since being activated from injured reserve in mid-November.

After signing a four-year, $16 million contract with the Preds in July, Bonino was pretty much pencilled in as the team's second-line center behind Ryan Johansen to start the season. However, he was only able to play three games in October before a lower-body injury caused him to miss the next three weeks of action. Now that he's back in the lineup, his second-line center role now sits with the recently-acquired Kyle Turris, which means Bonino is stuck centering the third line, a role he was used to the previous two seasons with Pittsburgh. He's showing he's still a good source of offense in that role, however, so if you're in a deeper league in need of additional scoring, you might want to give Bonino a look.