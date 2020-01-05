Predators' Nick Bonino: Cold streak continues
Bonino extended his current pointless stretch to seven games Saturday against the Kings and skated just 12:44, his second-lowest ice time of the season.
Bonino was having a very respectable season until about mid-December, with 22 points in his first 33 games, but he's gone stone cold since then. He's currently spending most of his time centering the Preds' third line between Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi, so he's not seeing a lot of opportunities to contribute offensively right now. If he's still occupying a spot on your fantasy roster, get him out of there immediately and find someone who will help you.
