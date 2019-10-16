Predators' Nick Bonino: Collects pair of points
Bonino scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The center doubled his offense for the year with the two-point effort. Bonino also put four shots on goal and blocked two shots. The Connecticut native will continue to occupy a third-line role that could yield 30-plus points on a high-scoring team.
