Bonino recorded two assists during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.

Bonino failed to mark the scoresheet in each of the past five games and has just seven goals and seven assists through 40 games for the campaign. The veteran center has proven to be a serviceable fantasy asset in deep settings for fleeting stretches, but he's clearly behind Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris on the Nashville depth chart, so Bonino's outlook isn't promising heading into the stretch drive.