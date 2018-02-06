Predators' Nick Bonino: Collects two helpers in win over Isles
Bonino recorded two assists during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.
Bonino failed to mark the scoresheet in each of the past five games and has just seven goals and seven assists through 40 games for the campaign. The veteran center has proven to be a serviceable fantasy asset in deep settings for fleeting stretches, but he's clearly behind Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris on the Nashville depth chart, so Bonino's outlook isn't promising heading into the stretch drive.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Explodes for three-point night•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Not living up to expectations in Nashville•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Chipping in offensively from third line•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Removed from IR•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Excluded from line rushes in a.m. skate•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...