Predators' Nick Bonino: Comes up empty in loss to B's
Bonino skated a season-high 19:14 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins, but came away empty-handed in the scoring department, registering no points on just two shots.
Bonino enters the holiday break with just three points in his last 10 games, which is not surprising considering his bottom-six role in the Preds' lineup. That being said, Bonino does have 14 points in 36 games this season, which gives him an outside shot at the 30-point plateau. Bottom line, given his modest offensive totals, Bonino's fantasy value remains confined to deeper formats.
