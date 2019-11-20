Predators' Nick Bonino: Continuing to add to career year
Bonino scored his 10th goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.
The result notwithstanding, Bonino's goal gives the Predators' forward 15 points through the season's first 21 contests, putting Bonino on pace for a 60-point campaign. Fuelled by a 22.5 shooting percentage, the 31-year-old has quickly become a worthwhile fantasy asset in all formats, but Bonino's hot start also makes him a sell-high candidate in fantasy.
