Predators' Nick Bonino: Early season struggles continue
Bonino was held off the scoresheet for a fourth consecutive game in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.
Bonino did log a season-high 17:39 in ice time, but this was due mostly to spending 7:43 on the power play. Despite the elevated ice time, he still finished the game with zero shots on goal and spent most of his time at even strength playing on the third line. Bonino scored a career-worst 25 points last season, and this year isn't shaping up to be any better. Avoid.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Joining Team USA for World Championship•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Leads Predators in series clincher•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Scores team's only goal•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Records multi-point night•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Posts rare assist in win over Avs•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Marks scoresheet twice against Sharks•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...