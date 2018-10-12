Bonino was held off the scoresheet for a fourth consecutive game in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Bonino did log a season-high 17:39 in ice time, but this was due mostly to spending 7:43 on the power play. Despite the elevated ice time, he still finished the game with zero shots on goal and spent most of his time at even strength playing on the third line. Bonino scored a career-worst 25 points last season, and this year isn't shaping up to be any better. Avoid.