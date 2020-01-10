Play

Bonino scored an empty-net goal and three shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Bonino used a little bit of good fortune to end his nine-game goal drought, banking a lead pass off the boards in the neutral zone that wound up going all the way down the ice into the empty net. It was Bonino's 14th goal of the season and his first since Dec. 17.

