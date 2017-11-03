Bonino (lower body) was again on the ice for morning skate Friday, but he was not part of the line rushes, making him a projected scratch for the evening's contest against the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Bonino's presence on the ice during the session suggests he's nearing a return to the lineup, but his absence from line rushes indicates it won't arrive Friday. The team will need to officially activate him when he's ready to rejoin the action, at which point his status should be updated again.