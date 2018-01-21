Predators' Nick Bonino: Explodes for three-point night
Bonino notched his seventh goal of the season and had two assists in Saturday's win over Florida.
Bonino hasn't produced much offense this season, but he had a helper against Arizona on Thursday and showed off more of his skills Saturday evening against the Panthers. The 29-year-old is stuck on 12 points through 34 games, but he could be worth monitoring in deeper leagues, as the Predators have won five straight and Bonino is skating on a line with Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok.
