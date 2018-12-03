Bonino took the ice Monday morning, indicating he's over his illness, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Bonino missed one game when he was under the weather, but he's primed to return for Monday's game against the Sabres. The Predators are dealing with injuries at forward, so they will be glad to have the 30-year-old back. He's also been on his game recently, as he has four goals and an assist in his last eight contests.