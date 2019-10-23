Predators' Nick Bonino: Finds assist
Bonino notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Bonino also led all Predators forwards with 18:57 in ice time during the blowout win. His helper came on Rocco Grimaldi's second-period tally. Bonino has four points in his last four games, giving him six for the year in nine appearances. A deep offense like the Predators' makes the third-line center a potential depth addition for fantasy owner in deeper formats.
