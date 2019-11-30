Predators' Nick Bonino: Garners helper Friday
Bonino posted an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Bonino's long pass found Rocco Grimaldi, who deposited the opening tally. Bonino has generated 16 points in 25 contests this season, with 52 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating to round out a solid stat line.
