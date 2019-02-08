Bonino (undisclosed) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll play Thursday against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Bonino missed Thursday's morning skate due to an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice during warmups suggests he's healthy and ready to rock against Dallas. The veteran pivot will take on a top-six role against the Stars, centering Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith on the Predators' second line.