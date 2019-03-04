Bonino was held pointless in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets, giving him just a single point in 15 games dating back to the start of February.

Bonino had a fantastic run in January, with six goals and 10 points in 11 games, but has been stone cold since then. On the positive side, Bonino is now skating alongside the recently-acquired Wayne Simmonds on the Preds' third line, so hopefully that will inject some life in Bonino's game.