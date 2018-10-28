Predators' Nick Bonino: Ice time on the decline
Bonino skated a season-low 12:24 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers, and recorded zero shots on goal for the fourth consecutive game.
Bonino's nightmare season continues, as he now has just two lonely assists through 11 games. He remains a regular fixture on the Preds' third line alongside Zac Rinaldo and Ryan Hartman, meaning his opportunities to contribute offensively will continue to be few and far between. Bottom line, his fantasy value is hovering about as close to zero as it can get -- go see if there are better alternatives on your league's waiver wire.
