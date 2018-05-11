Bonino was added to the USA roster for the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

The United States plays South Korea on Friday, so Bonino's first chance to suit up will likely come May 13 versus Norway. If the Hartford native does slot into the lineup, it will likely be in a fourth-line role replacing Blake Coleman. The 29-year-old saw a drop in production compared to his previous season with Pittsburgh, as he registered just 25 points in 71 outings (compared to 37 in 80 last year). Expected to be the second-line center for Nashville at the start of the campaign, Bonino was pushed down a line following the acquisition of Kyle Turris.