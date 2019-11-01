Bonino scored a goal on four shots and added four blocks in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs.

Bonino scored a hat trick in his last game and needed less than six minutes Thursday to light the lamp again, picking up his seventh goal (and 11th point) of the year. He only had 17 goals in 81 games all of last season, but you might as well see if you can ride him while he's hot.