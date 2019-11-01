Predators' Nick Bonino: Keeps on scoring
Bonino scored a goal on four shots and added four blocks in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs.
Bonino scored a hat trick in his last game and needed less than six minutes Thursday to light the lamp again, picking up his seventh goal (and 11th point) of the year. He only had 17 goals in 81 games all of last season, but you might as well see if you can ride him while he's hot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.