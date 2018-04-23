Predators' Nick Bonino: Leads Predators in series clincher
Bonino posted a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating in a 5-0 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday night. The Predators won the first-round series 4-2.
The Predators third line was arguably their best unit in the first round, and Bonino was a big part of why. He scored two goals and five points against the Avalanche while also recording a plus-7 rating, which was the best mark for a Predators forward in the series. But this isn't all that surprising. Bonino has been a strong postseason player over the last three seasons with 10 goals and 30 points in 51 games.
