Predators' Nick Bonino: Lights lamp Tuesday
Bonino scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Bonino tallied at 17:39 of the first period. The teams wouldn't score again until Mikael Granlund's game-winner for the Predators in overtime. Bonino has two goals and two helpers in his last five outings. The 31-year-old is up to 30 points, 88 shots and a plus-16 rating through 52 games this season.
