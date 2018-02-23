Predators' Nick Bonino: Marks scoresheet twice against Sharks
Bonino scored a goal and added an assist through 14:56 of ice time during Thursday's 7-1 win over San Jose.
The veteran center is beginning to score more consistently of late with two goals and five assists through his past 10 contests. However, his 1.5 points per 60 minutes still isn't a notable mark, and Bonino is clearly slotted behind Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris at center. The Preds might also bring in another forward before the trade deadline to cut into Bonino's minutes even more. Still, Nashville is flush with talent, and there are deep settings where Bonino can help.
