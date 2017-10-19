Predators' Nick Bonino: Misses line rushes Thursday
Bonino (lower body) was not on the ice for line rushes Thursday evening, ahead of a road contest against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean. As a result, he's highly unlikely to play in the upcoming contest.
The American forward has gotten off to an inauspicious start to the season with the Predators, who lost to the Penguins, his former team, in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. We're talking one goal and a minus-2 rating over the first five contests donning new threads, and now this latest injury has set him back even more. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Rangers.
