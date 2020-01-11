Predators' Nick Bonino: Misses practice
Bonino (personal) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear why Bonino wasn't at practice but there was no mention of him potentially missing Sunday's tilt in Winnipeg. The 31-year-old forward has 25 points in 43 games this season.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Ends nine-game goal slump•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Breaks drought in 600th career game•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Cold streak continues•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Tallies game-winner•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Pair of points in win•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Garners helper Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.