Predators' Nick Bonino: Not living up to expectations in Nashville
Bonino extended his current point drought to five games Thursday against the Hurricanes.
Now with just seven points in 23 games, Bonino is clearly not the player the Preds thought they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $16 million contract in July. Bonino fell just three points shy of 40 with the Penguins last season, but at this rate he will be lucky to hit the 20-point mark this time around. He remains squarely in the No. 3 center role for the Preds behind Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris, giving him modest fantasy value in deeper formats only.
