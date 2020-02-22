Predators' Nick Bonino: Not suiting up Saturday
Bonino (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Bonino missed Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, and he'll miss a second straight outing. Colin Blackwell will fill in on the fourth line again, and the 31-year-old Bonino will aim to return Tuesday versus the Senators.
