Predators' Nick Bonino: Notches assist Tuesday
Bonino recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bonino set up Colin Blackwell for a first-period tally. The helper puts Bonino at 26 points, 78 shots on goal and a plus-15 rating in 45 games this season. He's still on track for his best campaign since he had 39 points in 75 contests with the Canucks in 2014-15.
