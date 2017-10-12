Bonino scored his first point of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Flyers, scoring a goal on four shots in 19:56 of ice time. He spent most of the game skating on the third line with Scott Hartnell and Pontus Aberg.

After scoring 37 points in 80 games with the Penguins last year, Bonino will be looking to take another step forward this season in Nashville. Thus far, he is averaging more ice time compared to last year (17:25 vs. 16:39), both at even strength and on the power play. He makes for a good depth pickup in most medium to deeper fantasy formats.