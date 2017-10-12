Predators' Nick Bonino: Notches first point as a Pred
Bonino scored his first point of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Flyers, scoring a goal on four shots in 19:56 of ice time. He spent most of the game skating on the third line with Scott Hartnell and Pontus Aberg.
After scoring 37 points in 80 games with the Penguins last year, Bonino will be looking to take another step forward this season in Nashville. Thus far, he is averaging more ice time compared to last year (17:25 vs. 16:39), both at even strength and on the power play. He makes for a good depth pickup in most medium to deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Nearing 100 percent•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Doubtful for preseason contests•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Foregoes surgery•
-
Predators' Nick Bonino: Finds new home in Nashville•
-
Penguins' Nick Bonino: Expected to sign elsewhere•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...