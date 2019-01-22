Bonino scored a goal and added a helper in Monday's 4-1 win against the Avalanche. He also recorded a plus-3 rating.

Bonino opened up the game's scoring with a goal early in the second period before assisting on a slick Roman Josi score in the same frame. With that, he's up to 13 goals and 26 points, surpassing his 25-point output in 71 games last season.