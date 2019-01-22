Predators' Nick Bonino: Notches two points
Bonino scored a goal and added a helper in Monday's 4-1 win against the Avalanche. He also recorded a plus-3 rating.
Bonino opened up the game's scoring with a goal early in the second period before assisting on a slick Roman Josi score in the same frame. With that, he's up to 13 goals and 26 points, surpassing his 25-point output in 71 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...