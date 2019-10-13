Predators' Nick Bonino: Occupying third line role
Bonino has just a goal and an assist in five games this season after being held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings.
Given the offensive upgrades the Preds made late last season and during the offseason -- adding Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene, respectively -- any chance Bonino had at a top-six role this season are pretty much gone, barring injuries. Skating primarily on the third line with Auston Watson and Colton Sissons, Bonino is currently on pace for something resembling the 35 points he posted last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.