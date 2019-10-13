Bonino has just a goal and an assist in five games this season after being held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings.

Given the offensive upgrades the Preds made late last season and during the offseason -- adding Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene, respectively -- any chance Bonino had at a top-six role this season are pretty much gone, barring injuries. Skating primarily on the third line with Auston Watson and Colton Sissons, Bonino is currently on pace for something resembling the 35 points he posted last year.