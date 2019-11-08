Bonino registered an assist in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Avalanche, giving him 13 points in 16 games this season.

Don't look now, but the 31-year-old Bonino, who hasn't cracked the 40-point mark since the 2013-14 season, is currently on pace for 60-plus. Is this current hot streak unsustainable? Perhaps, but keep in mind Bonino not been held off the scoresheet for more than two games at a time so far this season, and that kind of consistency is gold in most fantasy formats. He's quietly putting together a career season -- jump on him before someone else in your league takes notice.