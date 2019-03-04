Predators' Nick Bonino: Opens scoring versus Wild
Bonino notched his 15th goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Bonino's goal gave the Predators the early lead, but left wing Filip Forsberg would have to provide an equalizer after the Wild struck twice in the second period. Bonino had only a single point in February, but now has 29 points in 67 contests this season. The center will likely finish in the mid-to-high 30s for points if he can overcome his recent struggles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...