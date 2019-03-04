Bonino notched his 15th goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Bonino's goal gave the Predators the early lead, but left wing Filip Forsberg would have to provide an equalizer after the Wild struck twice in the second period. Bonino had only a single point in February, but now has 29 points in 67 contests this season. The center will likely finish in the mid-to-high 30s for points if he can overcome his recent struggles.