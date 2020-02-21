Predators' Nick Bonino: Out with illness Friday
Bonino will not take the ice Friday versus the Blackhawks due to illness, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Bonino's unexpected absence seemed to require an explanation given his five points in the last seven contests, and now we have one. It's unclear if the 24-hour turnaround for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets will allow Bonino enough time to return to health, but it's unlikely he will be sidelined too long.
