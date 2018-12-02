Predators' Nick Bonino: Out with illness Saturday
Bonino (illness) won't suit up Saturday against the Blackhawks, according to Predators reporter Jeremy K. Gover.
Bonino's injury is the latest blow to a Nashville club that's already without the services of P.K. Subban, Kyle Turris, Victor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg. The center will hope to make his return Monday against the Sabres.
