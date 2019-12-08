Bonino scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Bonino set up Dante Fabbro in the first period, and the two reversed roles on Bonino's goal in the third. That tally ultimately stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. Bonino is up to 11 scores and 18 points overall with a plus-10 rating in 28 contests.