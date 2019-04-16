Predators' Nick Bonino: Picks apple
Bonino gathered an assist, three shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Bonino has two goals and four helpers in six games since the start of April. Bonino is an experienced playoff performer, having won two Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins. However, with third-line deployment and minimal power-play time, Bonino is hard to recommend for fantasy purposes this early in the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...