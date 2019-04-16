Bonino gathered an assist, three shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Bonino has two goals and four helpers in six games since the start of April. Bonino is an experienced playoff performer, having won two Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins. However, with third-line deployment and minimal power-play time, Bonino is hard to recommend for fantasy purposes this early in the playoffs.