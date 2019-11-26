Bonino scored a goal on two shots and won 12 of 16 faceoffs in a 3-2 shootout win over St. Louis on Monday.

Bonino opened the scoring eight minutes into the game, potting his 10th goal of the year. He's cooled off after a productive October but still has 15 points in 23 games and is well on his way to eclipsing the 17 goals he scored in 81 contests a year ago.