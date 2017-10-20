Predators' Nick Bonino: Placed on IR
The Predators placed Bonino (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Bonino was previously considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, but the Predators are now expecting him to be sidelined for a few weeks due to his ailment. It's been a relatively slow start to the season for the former Penguin, as he's only managed to pot one goal while posting a minus-2 rating over five games. The recently recalled Frederick Gaudreau will continue to occupy a bottom-six role while Bonino is on the shelf.
