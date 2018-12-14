Bonino scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against Vancouver.

Bonino had gone six games without recording a point, but the 30-year-old put an end to the drought Thursday, picking up a pair of points, one of which came in the form of a primary helper on the game's deciding goal. As a bottom-six forward, Bonino isn't going to transform fantasy fortunes with his play alone, but the veteran center has played a solid two-way role for Nashville this season, on his way to posting 13 points in 31 games.