Predators' Nick Bonino: Plays key role in OT win
Bonino scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against Vancouver.
Bonino had gone six games without recording a point, but the 30-year-old put an end to the drought Thursday, picking up a pair of points, one of which came in the form of a primary helper on the game's deciding goal. As a bottom-six forward, Bonino isn't going to transform fantasy fortunes with his play alone, but the veteran center has played a solid two-way role for Nashville this season, on his way to posting 13 points in 31 games.
