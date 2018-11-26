Predators' Nick Bonino: Posts one of each in win
Bonino scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Sunday.
The two points were only Bonino's 10th and 11th of the season. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old, two-time Stanley Cup champion has scored in consecutive games for the second time in the last two weeks. Bonino also led Nashville with five shots on goal on Sunday.
