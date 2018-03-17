Bonino snapped a four-game pointless streak with an assist in Friday's win over the Avalanche.

Now with just 22 points in 60 games, Bonino's first season in Nashville has been largely forgettable. Bonino managed to score 37 points for the Penguins last season, including 11 points on the power play, but his bottom-six role with the Preds has effectively put a cap on his fantasy upside. He remains firmly entrenched as the Preds' third-line center behind Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris.