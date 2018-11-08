Bonino had three assists in a 4-1 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The veteran center has experienced a tough start to 2018-19, but he does have four assists in the last two games. He recorded assists on two of Colton Sissons' goals Wednesday and then added another assist on Ryan Hartman's empty-netter. Bonino is still waiting for his first goal and has six assists with a plus-10 rating this season.