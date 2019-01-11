Bonino tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating and two shots while winning eight of 12 faceoffs during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bonino is back to his normal spot centering the third line after missing an opportunity afforded by the injury to Kyle Turris (lower body) to move up the depth chart. With nine goals and 19 points in 45 games, the 30-year-old is better suited to deeper formats.