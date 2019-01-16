Predators' Nick Bonino: Pots two goals
Bonino tallied two goals, a plus-2 rating and four shots during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.
Bonino has been filling in nicely while Kyle Turris (lower body) has been on the shelf, tallying six goals and nine points in his last 13 games. Turns' imminent return should push the 30-year-old down the depth chart, so don't expect the hot streak to persist too much longer.
