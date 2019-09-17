Bonino racked up two goals and an assist while firing five shots on net during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The Panthers' lineup included a large number of their young prospects, so it's really not surprising that Bonino was able to enjoy a standout performance. The 31-year-old, who notched 17 goals and 35 points in 81 games with Nashville last year, will settle into a middle-six role while seeing time on the Predators' second power-play unit once the regular season gets underway.