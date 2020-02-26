Bonino (illness) was held without a point or a shot on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Bonino was back in the lineup after missing the two previous games but had a rather uneventful night in his 15:14 of playing time. The 31-year-old is without a goal since Feb. 8, a six-game dry spell, and is stuck on 34 points through 60 games.