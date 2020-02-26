Predators' Nick Bonino: Quiet night in return
Bonino (illness) was held without a point or a shot on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.
Bonino was back in the lineup after missing the two previous games but had a rather uneventful night in his 15:14 of playing time. The 31-year-old is without a goal since Feb. 8, a six-game dry spell, and is stuck on 34 points through 60 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.