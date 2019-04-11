Predators' Nick Bonino: Rakes in assist
Bonino generated an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Bonino ended the year hot with two straight two-point outings to give him 35 points overall in 81 appearances. Bonino has 46 points in 89 playoff appearances in his career, and he has also won the Stanley Cup twice while he was a member of the Penguins. The 30-year-old will likely be a reliable depth scorer and veteran presence for the Predators on this run.
