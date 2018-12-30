Predators' Nick Bonino: Rare big game for plugger
Bonino scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.
He's a sporadic fantasy producer and has just eight goals and eight assists in 38 games. Leave him on the wire in all but the deepest of leagues.
