Predators' Nick Bonino: Ready for Opening Night
Bonino (leg) will make his Predators debut against the Bruins on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Bonino sat out the preseason as he recovered from a broken league suffered during the Stanley Cup playoffs. The veteran figures to slot into the second line alongside Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith, which should boost his ice time and scoring opportunities considering he was limited to a third-line role with the Penguins.
